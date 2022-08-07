Foster (undisclosed) returned to practice in a limited fashion Sunday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Foster was injured making a diving catch during Wednesday's practice and needed to be carted off the field. However, the undrafted wideout appears to have avoided a serious injury and is working his way back to full speed. Although Foster is probably a longshot to make the roster, he does have history with head coach Brian Daboll, playing for him at Alabama and also spending the 2018 and 2019 campaigns with him in Buffalo.