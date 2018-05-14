Giants' Robert Martin: Earns contract from Giants

Martin signed a contract with the Giants on Monday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Martin, an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers, joined the Giants on a tryout basis recently and ended up putting together a strong performance. As a result, he's received a contract from the team and will now have the chance to battle for a roster spot throughout the offseason. Saquon Barkley and Jonathan Stewart are likely locked into the top two spots in the backfield, but Martin could earn a spot behind those guys, especially considering Paul Perkins was recently placed on the NFI list.