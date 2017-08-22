Giants' Robert Thomas: Participating in preseason
Thomas (soreness) played in Monday's game against the Browns.
He only played 68 snaps in 2016, but Thomas is competing for a larger role on the defensive front this season. Now that he's healthy, Thomas can try stealing snaps from fellow tackle Jay Bromley.
