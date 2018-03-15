Giants' Robert Thomas: Re-signs with Giants
Thomas re-signed with the Giants on Thursday.
In 15 games last season, Thomas recorded 16 tackles (five solo). The 27-year-old will likely serve as a depth option on the defensive line for the Giants in 2018.
