Giants' Rod Smith: Leaves with groin injury
Smith left Thursday's preseason contest against Cincinnati with a groin injury and will not return, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Smith recorded five carries for eight yards and a touchdown before exiting. It's unclear how serious the injury is. The 25-year-old also notched 12 touches for 50 total yards in last week's tilt against Chicago.
