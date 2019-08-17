Smith carried 10 times for 42 yards and caught both his targets for an additional eight yards during Friday's 32-13 preseason win over the Bears.

Smith started with the first-team offense with Saquon Barkley resting, finishing with a respectable 4.2 yards per carry. The majority of his production came on a 17-yard gain, and his meager production as a receiver wasn't enough to really catch the eye. Smith is a reliable backup option behind Barkley, but he's unlikely to have a large role regardless of how he performs in the preseason.