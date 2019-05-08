Smith signed a contract with the Giants on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After luring Golden Tate away from the Eagles, the Giants have now added Smith away from another division rival in the Cowboys. Perhaps the fantastic outing Smith had against them (160 total yards and two scores vs Giants in 2017) had left a strong impression because Smith has otherwise been underwhelming as a backup and only averaged 2.9 yards per carry in 2018. In New York, he'll spar with Wayne Gallman and Paul Perkins (pectoral) for the No. 2 job behind Saquon Barkley.

