The Giants selected Williams in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 201st overall.

Williams is an adequate prospect in most areas, but he doesn't jump off the page in any specific way. He boasts plenty of experience, having been a four-year starter at Oklahoma State, and he's a reliable tackler with enough speed to track most opponents. His 6-foot-0, 193-pound frame could make it difficult to compete for contested catches against NFL competition, however.