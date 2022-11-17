Williams (knee) was not listed on the Giants' injury report Wednesday.

Williams was restored to the Giants' active roster Monday after taking the full 21-day window to practice while returning from the team's injured reserve. As a result, the second-year cornerback appears set to make his 2022 debut this Sunday against the Lions. Williams logged one tackle and played 47 of his 62 snaps on defense before suffering a season-ending torn ACL in Week 5 last season, so he'll likely slot into a reserve role alongside Nick McCloud and Cor'Dale Flott moving forward.

