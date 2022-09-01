Williams (knee) was placed on the Giants' injured reserve Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.
Williams has been sidelined all offseason with recovering from a torn ACL suffered last October. The second-year cornerback's absence will now extend through at least the first four games of the 2022 regular season. Williams should slot into a reserve role in the Giants' secondary when healthy again.
