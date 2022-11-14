Williams (knee) was activated from injured reserve Monday, Art Stapleton of The Record Sports reports.
Williams had his 21-day return window opened Oct. 27, and the Giants waited for nearly the entire allotted maximum before adding the cornerback to the 53-man roster. It remains to be seen whether Williams will be healthy enough to suit up against the Lions come Sunday.
More News
-
Giants' Rodarius Williams: Takes step toward return•
-
Giants' Rodarius Williams: Goes on IR•
-
Giants' Rodarius Williams: Out for preseason finale•
-
Giants' Rodarius Williams: Still sidelined in camp•
-
Giants' Rodarius Williams: Not participating in OTAs•
-
Giants' Rodarius Williams: Officially placed on IR•