Williams (knee) has yet to practice during training camp, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Williams tore his ACL in Week 5 last season, and he's still working his way back into game shape. He didn't participate in voluntary OTA's and hasn't yet been able to take the field during camp, but he still has a good chance of being ready for the start of the season. Williams is listed as a second-stringer on the Giants' first unofficial depth chart.