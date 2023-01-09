Williams posted 10 tackles (all solo) in the Giants' loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

New York rested most of its starters in the contest, giving players unaccustomed to a major role a chance in the spotlight. Williams was one of those players -- he entered Sunday having been a healthy scratch in each of the previous five weeks. The second-year cornerback responded with a career-high 10 stops, but he's unlikely to see much (if any) action next Sunday in New York's wild-card matchup versus Minnesota.