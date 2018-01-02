Giants' Roger Lewis: Active but didn't play
Lewis (ankle bone spurs) was active Sunday against the Redskins, but never saw the field. He's having surgery to repair the injury Tuesday, Newsday reports.
Lewis was set for a big role had he been able to get on the field as the Giants were thin at receiver, but they opted to hold him out. Lewis' role with the team is unclear heading into 2018 with Odell Beckham set to return and Sterling Shepard guaranteed a prominent role.
More News
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...