Lewis (ankle bone spurs) was active Sunday against the Redskins, but never saw the field. He's having surgery to repair the injury Tuesday, Newsday reports.

Lewis was set for a big role had he been able to get on the field as the Giants were thin at receiver, but they opted to hold him out. Lewis' role with the team is unclear heading into 2018 with Odell Beckham set to return and Sterling Shepard guaranteed a prominent role.