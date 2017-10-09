Lewis could be in for a large role with long-term injuries sidelining Odell Beckham and Dwayne Harris, and short-to-medium term ones afflicting Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard.

Lewis, who has average size and decent speed, has made a few plays this season, and it's likely he'll be Eli Manning's top wideout unless Shepard and Marshall make unexpectedly fast returns. Lewis was an undrafted free agent, so there's not much pedigree, and keep in mind the Giants offense was hardly a juggernaut even with its top receivers healthy, but opportunity counts for something.