Lewis' charge for operating a vehicle while impaired was dismissed Monday, Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports.

Lewis was arrested in June and charged with OVI, but after pleading not guilty and subsequently paying fines for driving in marked lanes and having tinted windows, the 23-year-old's case was dismissed. That development not only figures to rule out any league discipline, but it should also help Lewis' chances of securing the Giants' fourth receiver role this season. In 13 games as an undrafted rookie last year, Lewis finished with seven catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns.