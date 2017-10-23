Lewis caught one of his six targets for 12 yards Sunday against the Seahawks.

So much for the "Roger Lewis era." It was unfortunate timing that Lewis became the team's No. 1 wideout with the Broncos and Seahawks on the schedule, and with Sterling Shepard returning, Evan Engram having a massive role and the Giants being a weak passing offense, we wouldn't expect Lewis to be a significant factor going forward.