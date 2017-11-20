Lewis led the Giants in receiving Sunday with three catches (on four targets) for 55 yards.

With Sterling Shepard missing the game due to an illness, Lewis, Shane Vereen, Tavarres King and Travis Rudolph each had three catches in a low-scoring, low-output passing game. Lewis and King should be the team's co-No. 2's when Shepard returns.

