Giants' Roger Lewis: Limited practice Wednesday
Lewis was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to an ankle injury.
Lewis has been the beneficiary of a pass-happy Giants offense since Eli Manning regained the reins Week 14. Over the past three games, Manning has racked up a whopping 148 passes, 32 of which have gone in the direction of Lewis. Among the injured pass catchers on the injury report Wednesday, Manning's top two options, Evan Engram (rib) and Sterling Shepard (neck), didn't practice. Assuming Lewis gets the all-clear by Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, he would likely be an even bigger part of the offense if Engram and/or Lewis take a seat.
