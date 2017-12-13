Giants' Roger Lewis: Misses practice Wednesday
Lewis (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.
With the Giants electing to make Tavarres King inactive in a coach's decision in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, Lewis gained a little more primacy in the team's passing attack, drawing a season-high 11 targets in the contest. Despite the ample attention from quarterback Eli Manning, Lewis only delivered seven catches for 46 yards, and apparently picked up the ankle injury along the way. If Lewis is able to return to practice in some capacity the next two days, he'll likely receive clearance to play Week 15 against the Eagles, but his fantasy upside will be limited even if he retains a starting role.
