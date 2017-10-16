Lewis caught one of two targets for 15 yards Sunday in Denver.

Lewis was in line for more work as the team's ostensible No. 1 receiver, but the Broncos have excellent cover corners, the Giants were ahead all game and it's always hard to count on unproven wideouts to step into large roles. Still, until Sterling Shepard returns from an ankle injury, Lewis is still the team's ostensible top wideout even though it's clear TE Evan Engram is Eli Manning's top target.