Lewis (ankle) is listed as active Sunday versus the Eagles.

With one limited practice under his belt this week, Lewis proved his health enough to suit up for this NFC East matchup. Earlier this season, he was targeted just one time against the Eagles, but the injury-riddled nature of the Giants' receiving corps has yielded 5.4 targets per game for Lewis over the last seven contests.

