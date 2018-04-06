Giants' Roger Lewis: Present for passing camp
Lewis (ankle) is participating in Eli Manning's annual passing camp at Duke University, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
It's a sign that Lewis didn't have any major setbacks in his rehab from Jan. 2 surgery to remove bone spurs from his ankle. He estimated he'd need two months to recover, potentially allowing him to participate in the Giants' offseason program without limitations. The 24-year-old wideout took on a larger-than-expected role last season, making eight starts in 15 games as part of an injury-riddled receiving corps. However, he didn't make much of a case for continued involvement in the future, averaging only 11.6 yards per catch and 5.8 per target, with 36 receptions and two touchdowns on 72 targets. There won't be much use trying to project Lewis' role for the upcoming season until there's clarity regarding the Giants' plans for Brandon Marshall (ankle) and Odell Beckham (ankle). The latter is a potential hold out and the former a potential cap casualty, with both looking to bounce back from major ankle injuries suffered in October.
More News
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...