Lewis (ankle) is participating in Eli Manning's annual passing camp at Duke University, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

It's a sign that Lewis didn't have any major setbacks in his rehab from Jan. 2 surgery to remove bone spurs from his ankle. He estimated he'd need two months to recover, potentially allowing him to participate in the Giants' offseason program without limitations. The 24-year-old wideout took on a larger-than-expected role last season, making eight starts in 15 games as part of an injury-riddled receiving corps. However, he didn't make much of a case for continued involvement in the future, averaging only 11.6 yards per catch and 5.8 per target, with 36 receptions and two touchdowns on 72 targets. There won't be much use trying to project Lewis' role for the upcoming season until there's clarity regarding the Giants' plans for Brandon Marshall (ankle) and Odell Beckham (ankle). The latter is a potential hold out and the former a potential cap casualty, with both looking to bounce back from major ankle injuries suffered in October.