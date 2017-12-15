Lewis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Lewis set season-high marks for catches (seven) and targets (11) in a Week 14 loss to the Cowboys, but he only had 46 yards and came out of the game with an ankle injury. His failure to practice Wednesday and Thursday suggests he's in real danger of missing Sunday's game, with an absence leaving more opportunities for some combination of Tavarres King, Travis Rudolph (hamstring), Kalif Raymond and Hunter Sharp. Rudolph also is listed as questionable, while Sterling Shepard has been cleared to play.