Giants' Roger Lewis: Ready for big workload
Lewis (ankle) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Redskins.
Coming off three straight games with at least four catches and 10 targets, Lewis was a limited participant at every practice this week. While he could be headed for another hefty workload with Sterling Shepard (neck), Tavarres King (concussion) and Evan Engram (ribs) all ruled out, Lewis has been inefficient with his opportunities (5.8 yards per target) and will now have to face a Washington defense that's surrendered the 11th fewest yards (137 per game) and fourth fewest catches (9.5 per) to wide receivers. Keenan Allen, Adam Thielen and Doug Baldwin -- all of whom often work from the slot -- are the only wideouts that have reached 100 yards against the Redskins this year. Lewis figures to play the vast majority of his snaps outside, with Travis Rudolph likely handling most of the slot work.
More News
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...