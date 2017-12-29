Lewis (ankle) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Coming off three straight games with at least four catches and 10 targets, Lewis was a limited participant at every practice this week. While he could be headed for another hefty workload with Sterling Shepard (neck), Tavarres King (concussion) and Evan Engram (ribs) all ruled out, Lewis has been inefficient with his opportunities (5.8 yards per target) and will now have to face a Washington defense that's surrendered the 11th fewest yards (137 per game) and fourth fewest catches (9.5 per) to wide receivers. Keenan Allen, Adam Thielen and Doug Baldwin -- all of whom often work from the slot -- are the only wideouts that have reached 100 yards against the Redskins this year. Lewis figures to play the vast majority of his snaps outside, with Travis Rudolph likely handling most of the slot work.