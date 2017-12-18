Lewis caught four of 10 passes for 74 yards during Sunday's 34-29 loss against the Eagles.

Eli Manning had a huge day, and all of the team's main receivers were heavily involved including Lewis, though his production was modest given the volume. With fellow wideout Tavarres King suffering a concussion, Lewis could again see significant targets in Arizona in Week 16.

