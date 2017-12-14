Lewis (ankle) didn't practice Thursday.

Lewis' second straight absence from practice wouldn't seem to portend well for his status for Sunday's game against the Eagles, but even in times of better health, the wideout's fantasy value has been minimal, at best. Since Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall went down with season-ending ankle injuries in Week 5, Lewis has only managed 20 receptions for 200 yards and a touchdown across eight games in the expanded role.