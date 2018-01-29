Giants' Roger Lewis: Uncertain for OTAs
Lewis (ankle) may not be full-go for the start of offseason workouts in April, Dan Duggan of NJ Advance Media reports.
Lewis underwent surgery to remove bone spurs from his right ankle Jan. 2 and said the recovery time from the procedure "should be about two months." Thus, there at least seems to be a chance the receiver can participate in OTAs. Either way, there isn't any concern over his availability for training camp.
