Lewis (ankle) may not be full-go for the start of offseason workouts in April, Dan Duggan of NJ Advance Media reports.

Lewis underwent surgery to remove bone spurs from his right ankle Jan. 2 and said the recovery time from the procedure "should be about two months." Thus, there at least seems to be a chance the receiver can participate in OTAs. Either way, there isn't any concern over his availability for training camp.