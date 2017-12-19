The Giants activated Okwara from injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.

Okwara is thus in line to play in the Giants' final two games of the season after the team designated the defensive end as one of two players eligible to return from IR. The 22-year-old, who was shut down in mid-October after suffering a knee sprain during practice, had collected three tackles in five games. He'll likely work in a rotational role at defensive end behind starters Olivier Vernon and Jason Pierre-Paul.