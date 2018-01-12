Giants' Romeo Okwara: Knee injury mars 2017 campaign
Okwara made three tackles (one solo) in six games during the 2017 regular season.
Okwara's sophomore campaign was hindered by a knee sprain that left him sidelined for a solid chunk of the season, as he ultimately missed 10 games before returning for the finale against Washington. The reserve defensive end will be on the last year of his rookie contract in 2018 as he's slated to provide depth behind Olivier Vernon and Jason Pierre-Paul.
