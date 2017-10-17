Giants' Romeo Okwara: Lands on injured reserve
The Giants placed Okwara on injured reserve Tuesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Okwara sprained his knee in practice last week. It appears that his timetable for recovery is relatively long, as the team has opted to place him on the IR. He played sparingly on defense, so his absence should not affect the Giants' current production.
