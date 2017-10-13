Giants' Romeo Okwara: Sprains knee
Okwara sprained his knee in practice Thursday and won't suit up Sunday against the Broncos, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.
Okwara was used sparingly on defense, but with Olivier Vernon (ankle) sitting out Sunday as well, this would've been a prime opportunity for Okwara to earn more snaps. In his absence, expect Avery Moss to receive a bulk of the snaps, but Kerry Wynn will snag some too.
