Cockrell logged 50 tackles (37 solo), 11 passes defensed and three interceptions in 16 games during his 2017 campaign.

Cockrell, who was traded from the Steelers to the Giants just before the start of the regular season, became a starting cornerback in New York and took on additional responsibility after a season-ending injury to Janoris Jenkins (ankle). Cockrell had recorded just two total interceptions throughout his first three years in the league, so a trio of picks in 2017 was a solid development. He'll become an unrestricted free agent in 2018, but the Giants may elect to re-sign the corner.