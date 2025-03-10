Now Playing

Robertson-Harris is slated to sign a two-year, $10 million contract with the Giants, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Robertson was cut by the Seahawks on Tuesday but was able to find a new home quickly. The UTEP product appeared in a total of 17 regular-season games last year between the Jaguars and Seahawks, recording 20 combined tackles and 2.0 sacks.

