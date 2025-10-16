Giants' Roy Robertson-Harris: Limited in practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
Robertson-Harris (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Robertson-Harrison had previously avoided the injury report this season, and there isn't too much cause for concern here since he managed to put together a limited session Thursday after fully participating in Wednesday's practice. The veteran defensive lineman has started every game but had a limited statistical impact, with just six tackles (three solo) through six games.