Robertson-Harris (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys.

Despite practicing in a limited fashion throughout the week, Robertson-Harris is ready to play in the Week 18 divisional matchup. The UTEP product has operated as one of the Giants' top defensive linemen this season, recording 32 total tackles and one pass defensed across 16 contests. He's expected to start opposite Darius Alexander on New York's defensive line Sunday.