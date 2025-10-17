Robertson-Harris (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Although Robertson-Harris was limited in practice throughout the week due to a knee injury, he's moved past the issue in time to suit up Sunday. The UTEP product has played 210 defensive snaps through six contests this season, recording six total tackles. Now healthy, he's expected to serve as one of New York's top interior defensive linemen in Week 7.