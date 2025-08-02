Baker suffered a knee injury during Saturday's training camp practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Baker went down with the injury during 1-on-1 route running drills, but he was seen on the sidelines with a trainer and appears to have avoided a serious injury. The undrafted running back is competing for a backfield depth spot on the Giants' 53-man roster and stood to see an uptick in snaps in team drills due to Cam Skattebo (hamstring) being sidelined. If Baker can return to practice, he would likely split backup reps with Dante Miller while Skattebo and Eric Gray (undisclosed) are out of action.