Giants' Russell Shepard: Battling foot sprain
Shepard is dealing with a left foot sprain, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.
Shepard couldn't find chemistry with rookie Daniel Jones in Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, hauling in just one of five targets for six yards. He's now facing an injury that could keep him out of Week 4's contest versus the Redskins, so expect his practice status to be monitored closely throughout the week.
