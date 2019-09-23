Shepard is dealing with a left foot sprain, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.

Shepard couldn't find chemistry with rookie Daniel Jones in Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, hauling in just one of five targets for six yards. He's now facing an injury that could keep him out of Week 4's contest versus the Redskins, so expect his practice status to be monitored closely throughout the week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories