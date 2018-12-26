Shepard (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Shepard was held out of Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Colts and now seems to be in danger of missing the season finale against Dallas. With Odell Beckham (quad) also missing practice and Sterling Shepard (hip) a limited participant, the Giants should have some opportunities available for Bennie Fowler, Cody Latimer and Corey Coleman. It was Fowler who led the way in terms of playing time (54 snaps) last week, but he only caught one of three targets for 26 yards.

