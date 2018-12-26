Giants' Russell Shepard: Doesn't return to practice
Shepard (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.
Shepard was held out of Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Colts and now seems to be in danger of missing the season finale against Dallas. With Odell Beckham (quad) also missing practice and Sterling Shepard (hip) a limited participant, the Giants should have some opportunities available for Bennie Fowler, Cody Latimer and Corey Coleman. It was Fowler who led the way in terms of playing time (54 snaps) last week, but he only caught one of three targets for 26 yards.
More News
-
Giants' Russell Shepard: Out for Week 16•
-
Giants' Russell Shepard: Missing another practice•
-
Giants' Russell Shepard: Not ready to practice•
-
Giants' Russell Shepard: Hurts ankle Sunday•
-
Giants' Russell Shepard: Wildly inefficient in loss to Titans•
-
Giants' Russell Shepard: In line for another start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
If you're playing into Week 17, you need to know who is available before you lock in your lineup....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...