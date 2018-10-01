Shepard recorded one catch for nine yards on three targets in Sunday's loss to the Saints.

With wideout Cody Latimer (knee) out Sunday, Shepard stepped into the role of the No. 3 receiver for the Giants' offense. As expected, Shepard didn't get much work in a limited offense that relies heavily on its top options. Even if Latimer remains out, New York's offense isn't explosive enough for Shepard to be considered a legitimate fantasy option.