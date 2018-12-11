Shepard brought one of four targets for 11 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 40-16 win over Washington.

Shepard benefited from increased targets with Odell Beckham (quadriceps) sidelined, and managed to salvage his fantasy day by reeling in his only catch for a touchdown. With Beckham likely to retake the field against the Titans in Week 15, Shepard will compete with Corey Coleman for snaps as the Giants' No. 4 wideout going forward.

