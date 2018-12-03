Shepard caught two passes for 59 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 30-27 win over the Bears.

Shepard's wide open touchdown grab came on a trick play early in the third quarter, on a 49-yard bomb thrown by wideout Odell Beckham. The 28-year-old also caught one pass for 29 yards Week 12, and appears to be seeing increased usage as a deep threat in the Giants' offense. Still, Shepard's combined 11 targets on the season make him difficult to trust for fantasy purposes.