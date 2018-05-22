Giants' Russell Shepard: Heading to New York
Shepard signed a contract with the Giants on Monday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Shepard was recently granted his release from the Panthers and now reunites with general manager Dave Gettleman, who was the GM in Carolina that signed Shepard to a three-year, $10 million contract in March of 2017. Unlikely to be counted on to for a significant offensive role, Shepard has only averaged 20 receptions over the past two seasons after totaling seven catches in his first three seasons combined. However, the LSU product is considered one of the better gunners on special teams leaguewide and will serve the Giants well in that capacity.
