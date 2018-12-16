Giants' Russell Shepard: Hurts ankle Sunday
Shepard injured his ankle during Sunday's 17-0 loss to the Titans, Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com reports.
Shepard said he's not worried about missing time, despite leaving the locker room in a walking boot, per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record. With Odell Beckham (quadriceps) absent the last two games, Shepard has been targeted eight times, hauling in three of them for 39 yards and one touchdown. It's unclear if Beckham is trending toward a return, but Shepard now seems to be in danger of sitting out with his own injury.
