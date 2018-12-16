Shepard will start at receiver Sunday against the Titans with Odell Beckham (quadriceps) inactive.

While Beckham was sidelined for the first time all season in Week 14 against the Redskins, Shepard entered the starting lineup and played 26 offensive snaps, his most since Week 5. Shepard only drew four targets during the contest, but made his lone reception count, taking it in for an 11-yard touchdown. Though Beckham's second straight absence again opens up extra snaps for Shepard, he doesn't project to see enough volume to make for a comfortable option in fantasy lineups.

