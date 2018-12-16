Giants' Russell Shepard: In line for another start
Shepard will start at receiver Sunday against the Titans with Odell Beckham (quadriceps) inactive.
While Beckham was sidelined for the first time all season in Week 14 against the Redskins, Shepard entered the starting lineup and played 26 offensive snaps, his most since Week 5. Shepard only drew four targets during the contest, but made his lone reception count, taking it in for an 11-yard touchdown. Though Beckham's second straight absence again opens up extra snaps for Shepard, he doesn't project to see enough volume to make for a comfortable option in fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Giants' Russell Shepard: Hauls in touchdown•
-
Giants' Russell Shepard: Starting for injured Beckham•
-
Giants' Russell Shepard: Hauls in trick play TD in win•
-
Giants' Russell Shepard: Full participant Thursday•
-
Giants' Russell Shepard: Limited in practice again•
-
Giants' Russell Shepard: Won't play Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15