The Giants placed Shepard (foot) on injured reserve Wednesday, Michael Elsen of the team's official site reports.

Shepard sustained a foot injury during Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, the severity of which will now cause him to miss at least the next eight weeks on IR. His absence will make additional offensive snaps available for Darius Slayton, TJ Jones and Cody Core.

