Giants' Russell Shepard: Leaves with finger injury
Shepard left Friday's game against the Lions with a finger injury, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Before his injury, Shepard notched a 40-yard catch. The 27-year-old is fighting for roster positioning, but it likely won't be significant enough for fantasy relevance -- he's notched 40 receptions and three touchdowns in the last two seasons.
