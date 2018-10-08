Shepard (neck) was listed as limited on Monday's injury report.

Shepard has taken on an increased workload the past two weeks -- 83 combined offensive snaps versus 10 the first three games -- but results have been modest, at best, in the box score. Overall, he has four catches (on eight targets) for 61 yards this season, so he may need an injury to a wide receiver in front of him on the depth chart to make a more consistent impact.

More News
Our Latest Stories