Shepard (neck) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Shepard was previously limited in practice all last week, and was sidelined for Monday's loss to the Falcons as a result. It seems likely that the depth wideout will need to log a full participation in practice for any chance of suiting up for Sunday's game against the Redskins. If Shepard is unable to get healthy for Week 8, expect Bennie Fowler and Quadree Henderson to receive increased offensive snaps.

