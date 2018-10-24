Giants' Russell Shepard: Limited in practice again
Shepard (neck) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Shepard was previously limited in practice all last week, and was sidelined for Monday's loss to the Falcons as a result. It seems likely that the depth wideout will need to log a full participation in practice for any chance of suiting up for Sunday's game against the Redskins. If Shepard is unable to get healthy for Week 8, expect Bennie Fowler and Quadree Henderson to receive increased offensive snaps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Mitchell Trubisky has taken a big step forward in the last few weeks, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller and Doug Baldwin haven't been what you hoped for this season, but that could change...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
The rookie running back class has been hit-or-miss this season, but Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
We have injury reports from the Packers and a Giants fire sale as we catch up on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 8 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Fantasy football trade chart, Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...